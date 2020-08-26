Bi-County Health Dept. reports 39 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, August 26.
The newly confirmed cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s
- Males - two in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
Williamson County
- Females - two teenagers, five in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s and three in their 90s
- Males - one in their 20s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s
They are being isolated.
According to the health department, the individuals are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Wednesday, there were 819 total cases in Williamson County, including 11 deaths and 446 recoveries. In Franklin County, there were 304 total cases, including 1 death and 190 recoveries.
