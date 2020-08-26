Additional Moisture From The Gulf Moves In Today....

Slightly warmer temperatures and light winds will help prevent widespread fog from forming this morning. We still will see some light/patchy fog in areas, but there will be better visibility than the last few days. We will still see some sun today, but additional cloud cover looks to move in along with more moisture from the Gulf. Chances of scattered rain/storms today with higher chances in our southern counties. Rain/clouds will keep temps cooler in our southern areas today. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s south to 90F north.