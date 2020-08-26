Additional Moisture From The Gulf Moves In Today....

Slightly warmer temperatures and light winds will help prevent widespread fog from forming this morning. We still will see some light/patchy fog in areas, but there will be better visibility than the last few days. We will still see some sun today, but additional cloud cover looks to move in along with more moisture from the Gulf. Chances of scattered rain/storms today with higher chances in our southern counties. Rain/clouds will keep temps cooler in our southern areas today. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s south to 90F north.
The weather will be cloudy but trending drier on Thursday. Friday is looking to be the problematic day as remnants of Laura will move over the Heartland. Based on the path, we will monitor for heavy rain that can cause flooding and the chance for possible severe weather.
With another system bringing us more rain/storms next week, this may aggravate flooding even more in areas that see a lot of rain due to Laura.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.