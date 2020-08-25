Wreaths Across America makes call to wave flags for 9/11 anniversary

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me. (KFVS) - On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Wreaths Across America is calling for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m. and then again at 9:03 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m., on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower.
Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims.
These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.
After they retired on September 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
“Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, and wife of Morrill Worcester. “Especially over the last six months, this flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope and patriotism during this difficult time in our country.”
Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family and their friends. They are asking participants to use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
Those interested can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.