What you need to know Aug. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 25.
Patchy dense fog this morning could impact your morning commute. Visibility could be an issue.
It will be another sunny, hot and humid afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s, with feel-like temps in the mid-to-upper 90s.
There is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower.
Rain chances increase for Wednesday, but will be more likely on Thursday and Friday as we track remnants of Laura.
It is still too soon to depict how much rain, but models are leaning towards a track that could provide us with a lot of rain.
- Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday as it moves away from Cuba. The Gulf Coast is preparing for the storm to slam into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday.
- The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying volunteers to the Gulf Coast.
- Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police in a southeastern Wisconsin city spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police once again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement officials guarding the courthouse.
- One person’s in custody in connection with a Sunday night apartment fire in Carbondale.
- Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.
- The fate of Carbondale bar named Saluki Bar and Grill will be decided in Tuesday’s city council meeting.
- A nationwide lumber shortage trend is projected to continue through the remainder of 2020, due to COVID-19.
- Whether working or teaching from home, office supplies and a good working computer are a must. But finding what you need can be a challenge.
- A young woman who was declared dead opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to embalmed, a lawyer said Monday.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken is temporarily pulling its famous “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan from its campaigns, due to COVID-19.
- Chrissy Teigen is making the day of dozens of schoolteachers.
- Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife will stand, but the California Supreme Court on Monday overturned his 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.