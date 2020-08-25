United Way raises $143,000 for COVID-19 relief

“We are very excited and grateful for these funds. Although it sounds like a large amount, the reality is it will not come close to helping everyone in our area who has been financially impacted by COVID-19. We already had so many families classified as ‘working poor’ before the virus shut down businesses and eliminated jobs, that some may never recover from this. It is critical to our community that we continue to bring in funds through our annual campaign as well as for COVID relief,” Shelton said.