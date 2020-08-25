TN man arrested for human trafficking in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a victim of human trafficking is now safe, and man has been arrested.
Trooper say 40-year-old Steven Hargrove, of La Vergne, Tennesee, is charged with promoting human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18.
Troopers say Monday night, they spotted a car that matched the description of the car connected to a missing persons case.
They say it was pulling into the Circle K Gas Station on KY 54.
Troopers say Hargrove was driving the car, and the victim was with him.
They say the victim told them she had meeting up with Hargrove for some time, and he would also “pass her off” to other men in surrounding states.
Troopers say she told them he has given her different types of gifts, including money, to entice her.
