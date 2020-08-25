SIU’s base camp is back open for renting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The great outdoors can be great place for some fun.
As school is back in session, Southern Illinois University is ramping back up its programs. Base Camp is officially back open for the community to rent out outdoors equipment.
Brian Croft, head of the outdoor programs at SIU, said whatever you can think of for outdoor equipment needs, they should have it.
“We have everything available from tents to kayaks and everything in between,” he said.
Croft just wanted everyone to get out and explore the region. He mentioned this is not just for students.
“Base Camps open to everybody,” he explained. “You don’t even have to be a rec center member.”
You should not be worried about Base Camp’s cleaning procedures either. They have reached out to companies on how to clean specific items.
“We feel like we have a really solid procedure in terms of cleaning the gear and making sure it stays safe for people to use,” he said.
Croft’s goal is to get as many people as possible to enjoy the great outdoors.
