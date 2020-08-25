Saluki Bar’s liquor license could be suspended

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The fate of Carbondale bar named Saluki Bar and Grill will be decided in Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Carbondale City Councilman Adam Loos is one of seven votes that will decide if the Bar’s liquor license should be suspended.
“The goal is never to put someone out of business by taking their license away, but the ordinances we have exist for a reason and that reason is public safety,” he said.
The business is accused of staying open when they were ordered to close., violating coronavirus occupancy limits, and an alleged incident involving the discharge of a gun.
Loos says he will not make up his mind until hearing both sides.
“The information that we have now does not look great for the applicant,” he said. “But I try to make sure that I always have an open mind that if they can show something mitigating, then we should be open to hearing it and changing our minds, or making up our minds with that in mind.”
Loos is one of seven votes on Tuesday - whether to approve, modify or reject the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission’s the recommendation as it relates to the suspension of Saluki Bar/Levels.
KFVS reached out to Saluki Bar for comment, however, did not hear back.
Loos said he has the public’s interest in mind.
“We need to listen to everyone that speaks and then make a decision about what is best for the public and safety,” he said.
That vote will take place virtually on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Even if the city council members decides to suspend Saluki Bars liquor license, that suspension would only be temporary.
