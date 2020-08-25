Saint Francis Healthcare System announces agreement with UnitedHealthcare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System announced on Tuesday, Aug. 25 they have finalized an agreement with UnitedHealthcare which will restore access to care at all Saint Francis facilities.
The new multi-year agreement goes into effect on September 1.
According to Saint Francis, the renewed relationship ensures uninterrupted access to care from Saint Francis physicians for United members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicaid plans.
The new negotiated contract also gives UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members access to Saint Francis facilities and physicians.
A contract between United and Saint Francis was terminated on March 5.
Saint Francis said it is happy the partnership has been renewed.
“While this negotiation process was difficult, reaching this agreement ensures in-network access to our providers as well as our facilities,” said Doctor Maryann Reese, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis. “Our top priority is to provide exceptional care to the communities we are called to serve, and we appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s collaboration to help achieve this result.”
United is also pleased an agreement was met.
“We recognize the care Saint Francis Healthcare System provides is not only important but also personal to our members and we appreciate their patience during what we know was a difficult negotiations process,” said Patrick Quinn, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Missouri. “Our top priority throughout this process was ensuring the members we’re honored to serve in the southeast Missouri region have access to quality, affordable healthcare and this new agreement accomplishes that goal.”
