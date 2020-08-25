Reynolds Co. Health Department reports 22nd COVID-19 case

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department announced its 22nd positive case of COVID-19.
Health Department staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
