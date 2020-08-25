Red Cross and Ameren Missouri/Illinois help hurricane Laura victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Laura is getting closer to the gulf coast and people in the Heartland are getting ready to help with relief efforts.
“We are just always trying to be prepared before something happens instead of being reactive,” Maria Stevenson, Red Cross Director, said.
Stevenson said volunteers in Southeast Missouri are getting ready to head to the Gulf Coast to help those affect by the hurricanes.
“We’re really urging people who could possibly deploy up to 14 days, work eight to twelve hour shifts and just come in and surround these communities,” Stevenson said.
Volunteers will help reunite missing family members.
They will also help provide snacks and drinks to the emergency responders and disaster victims.
Sharon Shannon is heading to the Gulf Coast within the next week.
“It’ll be nice to go and do some damage assessment, talk to the people again or relieve the people who have had 14 days,” Shannon said.
Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois are in the beginning stages of their planning.
They just received a request for help.
“The ability to receive resources, and coworkers and equipment and skilled labor to quickly help restore power is what mutual assistance is all about,” Patrick Smith said.
Patrick Smith with Ameren Missouri said this isn’t their first time restoring power to damaged communities.
“We’ve been through this, we recently went to Connecticut and New Jersey with approximately 250 Ameren coworkers and contractors,” Smith said.
”We need our partners to come together to really help these families,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said the Red Cross is in need of blood donations and volunteers all year round.
