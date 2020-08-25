Shots fired at S. Ellis and College st. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police received a report of shots fired at the intersection of S. Ellis and College Street on August 25.
” We had a report of multiple shots fired in the area college and Ellis Street,” said Sergeant Joey Hann. “Officers responded but they could not locate any victims or property that was damaged. A resident does have a ring camera and officers are currently trying to review that for further Evidence. The only thing they know now is that it appears a unknown adult male exited a motor vehicle on that block and fired a handgun at someone else standing in a vacant lot nearby.”
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.