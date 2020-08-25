Patchy to Dense Fog Starting Off Tuesday

Patchy to dense fog forming in areas around the Heartland this morning will cause some visibility issues during the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies.
We are expecting another very sunny, hot, and humid day ahead! High temperatures will reach the low 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. There is about a 5-10% chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Slightly more cloud cover and chances of rain/storms as we head into Wednesday. Precipitation will be more likely on Thursday and Friday as we will track the remnants of Laura. It is still too soon to depict how much rain, but models are leaning towards a track that could provide us with a lot of rain.
-Lisa
