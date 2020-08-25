Over 200 Ohio State students suspended for violating COVID-19 policy regarding large gatherings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday is the first day of the fall 2020 semester at the Ohio State University, but hundreds of students have already been temporarily suspended.
According to CNN, 228 students broke the college’s guidelines regarding social gatherings during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Colleges officials announced last week that any student who hosts or attends a party of 10 or more people will face an interim suspension. Masks and social distancing are also requirements.
Courses at the Ohio State University for the fall 2020 semester are being offered in several formats, including in-person learning, remote, or a blend of the two.
