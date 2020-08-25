1 new death, 4 more COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven Region

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported four new COVD-19 cases on August 25.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One male 10s
- Massac County: One female 60s, one male 70s
- Pulaski County: One male 60s
The health department also reported six more recovered cases.
To date, 594 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 724 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
One more death was also reported on Tuesday.
The individual was a male in his 70s from Massac County.
There have been 23 COVID-19 deaths reported by S7HD.
