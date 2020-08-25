1 new death, 4 more COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven Region

By Jessica Ladd | August 25, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 4:18 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported four new COVD-19 cases on August 25.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Johnson County: One male 10s
  • Massac County: One female 60s, one male 70s
  • Pulaski County: One male 60s

The health department also reported six more recovered cases.

To date, 594 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 724 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

One more death was also reported on Tuesday.

The individual was a male in his 70s from Massac County.

There have been 23 COVID-19 deaths reported by S7HD.

