Murray State University releases preliminary fall enrollment numbers

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University released preliminary information on fall enrollment numbers for the 2020-21 academic year.
Based on university data as of August 25, the entering freshman class includes 1,481 students. This reflects an increase of 4.2 percent from the fall 2019 freshman class.
Murray State offered this “snapshot” of the freshman class:
- Murray State freshmen hail from 28 states
- Sixty-two percent of new freshman are from Kentucky and come from a total of 76 counties in the commonwealth
- Within the University’s 18-county service region, this year’s class reflects a 11.6 percent increase from last year
- The freshman class reflects a 6 percent increase in underrepresented minority students from last year
- Ninety-eight percent of this year’s freshman class is entering the University with earned credit hours toward graduation
- The average high school grade point average of this year’s freshman class is 3.8, an increase from last year
- Nearly 9 percent of this year’s freshman class were named high school valedictorians
According to the university, the number of new graduate students and new transfer students also increased from the previous fall at 7.6 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
The official 2020-21 fall enrollment report will be completed in October 2020.
