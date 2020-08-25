13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported thirteen more cases of COVID-19 on August 25.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – three in their twenties, one in her thirties and two in their forties
- Male – three teens, two in their thirties, one is his fifties and one in his seventies
To date, there have been 871 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 775 individuals.
Seventy-six active cases are currently being managed.
