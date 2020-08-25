MoDOT concerned over rising number of TMA work zone crashes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s hard to miss a truck in the middle of the road with blinking arrows and a large neon caution sign, but that’s exactly what’s happening on Missouri roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said more people are crashing into them.
“When people aren’t paying attention and they hit a great big truck with flashing lights on it what else will they hit,” said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT district engineer.
These big trucks, known as trailer-mounted attenuators or TMA’s are there to warn you about road hazards and construction zones.
“TMA’s are designed to protect people and they really do a good job when it’s a passenger car that hits our work zone,” Croarkin said.
But the Croarkin said more people are crashing into them.
“The two things that are causing these accidents are an increase in speed and we are at an all-time high of distracted drivers,” he said.
Croarkin said in Missouri 39 TMA’s have been hit in work zones this year. That’s compared to the 19 hit at this time last year.
“I’ve had workers in the field tell me that when people were quarantined that they got addicted to the cell phones and they just can’t put them down now and they see more people on the cell phone driving than ever before,” he said.
Croarkin said while you're on the road, do your part.
“Those workers have families, they have kids, they wanna go home to those kids just like you do. Pay attention to what you’re doing when you’re driving. Driving is an activity that needs your attention,” he said.
Missouri’s Slow Down and Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching a MoDOT or law enforcement vehicle with flashing lights. If you fail to do so it is a class-A misdemeanor.
