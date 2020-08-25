Man accused of hitting McCracken Co. cruiser; facing drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing drug charges after deputies say he hit a cruiser broadside on Paducah’s south side.
Eric L. Ellington, Jr., 18, was cited on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Paducah Police Department, he was stopped at a stop sign at Jarrett and Bridge Streets when he saw a deputy’s cruiser approaching on Bridge Street and started to put on his seat belt. He told officers he did not see a second cruiser behind the first one and pulled from the stop sign, hitting the second cruiser broadside in the passenger side.
Police said the cruiser that was hit was transporting a prisoner. Neither he, nor the driver, were injured.
Ellington was taken to an area hospital for reportedly minor injuries. His 17-year-old passenger was not injured.
According to an officer, there was a smell of marijuana coming from Ellington’s vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers found a black bag that contained more than a pound of marijuana and 120 items of marijuana-infused edibles and vapes.
Ellington was questioned at the hospital and deputies say he admitted ownership of the bag and its contents.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.