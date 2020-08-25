Ill. updates safety guidelines for restaurants, bars

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois announced revised guidelines for restaurants and bars statewide on Tuesday, August 25.
Based on a recent increase in cases, the latest guidelines require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants.
Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including when they take orders, deliver food and beverages and service tables.
The guidance will also apply to other facilities with food service areas that are currently under the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.
The new guidelines go into effect on Wednesday, August 26 and will require face coverings be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings in all 11 regions in the state.
“Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff.”
The revised guidelines build on both the statewide Restore Illinois guidelines as well as the tired mitigation strategies.
Phase 4 regulations remain in effect in 10 out of 11 regions across the state. Currently, bars and restaurants remain open with capacity restrictions to allow for social distancing, with seated parties of 10 or fewer, tables spaced 6-feet apart and standing areas at no more than 25 percent capacity indoors.
Region four is currently operating under increased mitigations following a sharp increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate, and Region seven will soon have additional mitigation measures to take effect on Wednesday, August 26 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
