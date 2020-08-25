Hurricane Laura will bring impacts to the Heartland later this week

Heat and humidity will be the big story this afternoon, as it’s our last mainly dry day. With that said, there could be a couple isolated showers and t’storms this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry and very warm with highs in the lower 90s. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland on Wednesday. Outside of the storms it will be very muggy and hot. Afternoon highs will be near 90 in the drier areas. More scattered storms possible on Thursday, but the main impacts of Laura will take over Friday into Friday night. Heavy rain is still possible, especially for the southern half of the Heartland. We will also watch for some gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are still possible. The exact track will be very important to if we get these impacts or not. Rain chances over the weekend have dropped a little, with the best chance for rain happening in our most southern counties.