Holmes Beach, Fla. resident says that stolen mannequin wearing late husband’s jacket has been found!

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Maggie Patall has confirmed to ABC7′s Marcine Joseph that the mannequin that was wearing a priceless item of clothing has been found!
Pattall also has confirmed that the jacket, belonging to her late husband, has been recovered.
ABC7 first reported on Sunday that Patall had reported Roger, the plastic mannequin, missing. Patell was more concerned about the mannequin’s coat, which belonged to her late husband.
“They found his head, his torso, no arms, and nothing from the waist down. But the worst part was he was wearing my husband’s tuxedo jacket,” said Patall.
Maggie’s late husband Peter passed away in 2013. She told ABC7 that she often dresses the mannequin up in fun clothes and costumes during the year.
Roger and the jacket have been founded and returned to Patall.
