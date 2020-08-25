Groundbreaking ceremony held for 4 St. Francis Basin flood risk management projects

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Memphis Corps of Engineers held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of four St. Francis Basin flood risk management projects.
Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, members of the Mississippi River Commission, our local project partners and contractor representatives attended the ceremony.
According to the Corps, the Below Senath Remediation project in Dunklin County, Mo. will reduce under seepage during floods. This will be accomplished by modifying drainage ditches to a more desirable pattern to stabilize the levee.
The Big Island Seepage Remediation Project in Greene County, Ark. will reduce under seepage by building two seepage berms about on-half mile in length. The project includes building drainage ditches and levee resurfacing for nearly 3 miles.
The combined Below Piggott Seepage Remediation and the Below Highway 90 Channel Cleanout are in Greene County, Ark. The Corps said the projects work in unison by removing a blockage in the St. Francis River, below Highway 90, that restricts the entire channel for 5.5 miles.
The project will also build 10 miles of seepage berm to mitigate under seepage.
