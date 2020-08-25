LIVE: Gov. Pritzker discusses new COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Region 7

New COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Region 7, the greater Will and Kankakee County areas go into effect Wednesday. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | August 25, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:14 PM

JOLIET, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker joined community leaders in Joliet to discuss the COVID-19 response in Will and Kankakee counties at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts for these two areas and Region 7 on Monday after the region reached 8 percent positivity for three days.

The new mitigation goes into effect on Wednesday.

Region 4, the Metro East region, which is already operating under additional mitigations, continues to report increasing COVID-19 positivity rates and will have until September 2 at their current mitigation level before the state must move to impose further mitigation in the region.

