Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
By Marsha Heller | August 25, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 8:50 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is at 4.77 percent.

A total of 43,899 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kentucky, including 879 deaths and 9,544 recoveries.

Currently, 822,904 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

