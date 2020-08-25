Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Monday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is at 4.77 percent.
A total of 43,899 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kentucky, including 879 deaths and 9,544 recoveries.
Currently, 822,904 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
