Gallatin Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on August 25. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Jessica Ladd | August 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 4:30 PM

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on August 25.

The individuals include:

Gallatin County

  • One male, in his teens, at home

He is at home in isolation.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 155 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 113 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 62 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

