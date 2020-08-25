Gallatin Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on August 25.
The individuals include:
Gallatin County
- One male, in his teens, at home
He is at home in isolation.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 155 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 113 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 62 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
