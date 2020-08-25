First Alert: Sunny, hot, humid trend continues

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog this morning could impact your morning commute. Visibility could be an issue.
It will be another sunny, hot and humid afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s, with feel-like temps in the mid-to-upper 90s.
There is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower.
Rain chances increase for Wednesday, but will be more likely on Thursday and Friday as we track remnants of Laura.
It is still too soon to depict how much rain, but models are leaning towards a track that could provide us with a lot of rain.
