A few scattered showers tomorrow. Watching Laura closely.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday evening Heartland. After a hot and humid afternoon we will see mostly clear skies this evening. Temperatures will be warm and muggy this evening slowly falling into the upper 80s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday we will see moisture from the remains of Marco move across the Heartland tomorrow. This will allow for scattered storms to develop, especially in our southern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We will monitor Hurricane Laura closely as it appears more likely we could see a significant impact from Laura Friday. Right now heavy rain and gusty winds would be the main threats however, isolated tornadoes could occur as well depending on the eventual track. Stay tuned for the latest.
