Don’t forget to track your credit score during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Money Coach Lakenya Taylor said during a pandemic it’s easy to lose track of your credit score.
“Due to the high rate of unemployment and people not having the income like they use to,” Taylor said.
Taylor, who’s based in Cape Girardeau County, said when money is tight, swiping your credit card isn’t always the best idea.
“Some people kind of got outrageous during the beginning of the pandemic, and used their credit cards and that’s gotten people into debt,” she said.
If you’re having trouble right now, Taylor offers up some tips.
“One of the main things you have to do in order to have a credit score is pay your bills on time, and since I’m talking about credit cards too second you need to make sure your credit utilization is below 30 percent,” Taylor said.
Christina Cheek said her organization, One City, is taking Taylor’s advice. They’ve invited her to teach a class in Cape Girardeau in September designed to help One City participants keep better track of your credit score.
“We have people that come through our program, and it’s called the work life class. A lot of them are trying to get back into the workforce, and with that their trying to maybe get transportation , get different housing,” Cheek said.
Cheek agreed it’s a good time to buckle down and keep an eye on your credit.
“Just using this moment as a time to reevaluate what am I spending money on, so one the budget side of things, and what can I do to repair their credit, so I’m a little more prepared because I don’t know what’s going to happen over the next year,” she said.
And Taylor pointed out, a low credit score can haunt you long after you get your finances back in order.
“It’s very important nowadays, you can’t even get car insurance without having a decent credit score,” she said.
