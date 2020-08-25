Crash blocking KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. in Trigg Co.

By Amber Ruch | August 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 3:55 PM

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking a section of KY 1489/Blue Springs Road at the 3.4 mile marker.

According to the Trigg county Emergency Management, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 25 along KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. near the intersection with Gresham Road and Airport Road.

They said it involves an SUV and a truck pulling a large trailer. The trailer was hauling construction tools, which created a debris field at the crash site.

The estimated duration is two hours.

Drivers may detour via the Park Road end of KY 1489.

