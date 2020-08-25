Chicken manure spill slows traffic in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers will want to avoid a portion of northbound U.S. 45 in Mayfield, Kentucky for the next few hours for more than one reason.
U.S. 45 traffic, just north of the Interstate 69 interchange at Mayfield, is down to one lane due to a chicken manure spill along the driving lanes.
The lane restriction will be in place for approximately three hours while a trucking company cleans up the spill.
In addition to possible traffic delays, drivers may also want to avoid the area due to the smell. Today’s heat will not decrease the odor.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the spill is about a 200 feet long near the KY 1830/Schoolhouse Rd. intersection and Youngblood’s RV
If drivers do travel in the area they are urged to use caution where the clean-up crew is working.
