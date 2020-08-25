Carbondale recognized as best city in Illinois for working families

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Zippia, an online career resource company, recognized Carbondale as “The Best City in Illinois for Working Families.”
The company ranked over 500 cities on the percent of median income that covers daycare costs, average home price, quality of public schools and commute time.
“Working families are the backbone of our community. We were thrilled to see that a company that provides career guidance to job seekers, using the most advanced technology available, has discovered what we’ve known all along: Carbondale is a great place to live, learn, work, play and raise a family,” said Economic Development Director, Steven Mitchell.
According to Zippia, the company sought to identify a city in each state where working families can balance their work and personal lives.
For Zippia’s full list, click here.
