Cape Girardeau postal workers union hold educational picket

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Postal Workers Union hosted an educational picket on Tuesday, August 25 outside of the post office.
American Postal Workers Union President Greg Davidson said that what people need to know is that the USPS needs public support.
The post office is a not-for-profit organization that is not funded by taxpayers money and they need the support of congress to help them through this especially difficult season with COVID-19 and the exceptional financial burdens placed on them by congress itself.
“We can deliver the mail. We can do it, we just don’t want one arm tied behind our back in our attempt to deliver that mail,” he said. “We’ve been doing this job for a long time, and we’ve been doing it very well. To keep that going, we need the support of the public.”
The postal service has been paying into what was supposed to be a retiree health care fund, but instead Davidson said that money has been going into a general revenue.
“This is like a situation where if you’re paying off your mortgage, but the bank says, ‘thanks for all this money, but we didn’t actually put it towards your mortgage, so you still owe.‘”
He said the current bill for the $25 billion relief isn’t necessarily a bailout, but congress paying back part of the money that they have already taken from the postal service under the guise of the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act.
The Postal Workers Union is against changes being made by Postmaster General Louis Dejoy.
Due to these changes on transportation and overtime policies, they are seeing bill payments and medicines getting delivered late due to delays in the mail, as well as just overall slow downs on delivery.
“At worst case, this would be a politically motivated policy,” Davidson said. “At best, it’s a postmaster general who has shown gross negligence and incompetence in the performance of his duties.”
For now, Dejoy plans to suspend changes being made to the policies until after the election. However, even after the election these changes will not benefit anyone, postal workers or consumers.
“If people want their postal service to continue to work for them, we need their help to voice their concerns and make sure that congress knows what the postal service means to them,” Davidson said.
In order to show support for the post office, you can call or write to your elected officials and ask them to support for the $25 billion fund. You can click here for more information.
