Bi-County reports 2 more deaths, 52 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in the Franklin- Williamson county region on August 25.
A female in her nineties and a male in his eighties from a long term care facility in Williamson County, whose diagnosis was announced a couple of weeks ago, died of a COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, two in their 40s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 50s.
Williamson County
- Females: One under 10, two teenagers, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and three in their 90s.
- Males: One under 10, three teenagers, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, ten in their 70s, and two in their nineties.
To date, there have been a total of 787 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 297 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including eleven deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 414 have recovered in Williamson County and 179 have recovered in Franklin County
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.