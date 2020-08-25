Amber Alert issued for Laclede County, Mo. infant

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.
According to the highway patrol, they are looking for a blue, soft-top Jeep Wrangler with an unknown license plate.
They say a man named Mike and another man were supposedly taking the newborn to an unknown hospital in Laclede County for post natal care. They never made it to the hospital.
One was described as being 45 years old, named Mike and has a light grey beard. The other was described as being bald.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.
