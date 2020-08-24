Zoom confirms partial outage of video meetings, webinars

By WAFB Staff | August 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:05 AM

(WAFB) - The video conferencing website Zoom, which has been adopted by many people around the world as a means of communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed on Twitter Monday, Aug. 24 a partial shut down of some of its services.

The company tweeted Monday morning it had received numerous reports of users unable to join Zoom meetings and webinars.

A link to a status dashboard on the company’s website displayed partial outages for its meeting and webinar services.

Zoom said it was investigating the problem and apologized for the inconvenience in the tweet.

All of the company’s other services were operational.

