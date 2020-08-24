What you need to know Aug. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, August 24.
Patchy dense fog is possible in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
This afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel like temps in the mid 90s.
There is a small chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storms.
Hot and humid weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the end of the week, we will be watching for possible remnants of Laura to bring clouds, rain and storms to the Heartland.
- Malden police are asking for help locating a man, that’s been charged with murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
- Protesters took to the streets in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a video was posted showing what appears to be law enforcement officers shooting a man in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
- A mask mandate is now in effect for the city of Murphysboro.
- White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway announced she be leaving the White House at the end of the month.
- The 2020 Republican National Conventions gets underway today in Charlotte and in Washington, D.C.
- Today Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, while Tropical Storm Laura moves closer to Cuba.
- Today is the first day of school for several school districts in the Heartland. Ahead of their first day on Tueaday, a prayer parade was held for students and staff at the Sikeston Public School District on Sunday.
- A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
- A Missouri art teacher hopes to show her students kindness still exists by donating a kidney to the mother of one student she has taught since kindergarten.
- The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative.
