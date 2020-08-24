SoutheastHEALTH recognized by the American College of Cardiology

Chief Medical Officer of SoutheastHEALTH Matt Janzow said that in addition to providing evidence-based care to heart attack patients, Southeast is also committed to investing in new technologies and facilities that result in improved safety and better outcomes for these, and all, heart patients. These investments have included a new, hybrid operating suite with technology to advance treatment options for critically ill heart patients, a new Heart and Vascular Pavilion designed for patient and family comfort and introducing to the region transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive approach to replacement of a narrowed aortic valve, and transcatheter MitraClip repair procedure which allows mitral regurgitation patients to be treated without invasive open heart surgery.