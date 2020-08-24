Petition packets available Aug. 25 for Carbondale City Council election

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election information and petition forms will be available for three Carbondale City Council seats beginning on Tuesday, August 25.
The forms can be picked up in the City Clerk’s Office or through the Illinois State Board of elections website.
Signed, completed forms are to be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office beginning Monday, November 16 through Monday, November 23.
Three City Councilmember seats will appear on the April 2021 ballot.
This election will be for the seats presently held by Councilmembers Jessica Bradshaw, Carolin Harvey and Jeff Doherty.
If 13 or more candidates file petitions for the positions, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
The General Election will be held on April 6.
Elected City Council Members will take office at the first City Council meeting in May.
Candidates are strongly encouraged to consult the 2021 Candidate’s Guide through the Illinois State Board of Elections in filing their petitions.
