5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois, Health Department announced on Monday, Aug. 24, that five additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new patients are two women in their 20s, a man in his 20s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Since Aug. 20, Perry County has reported 27 new coronavirus cases.
According to the health department, a total of 278 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including six deaths.
Currently there are 83 active cases in Perry County, Ill. Approximately, 189 have been released form isolation.
Approximately 4,442 have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county.
