5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
By Marsha Heller | August 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 11:58 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois, Health Department announced on Monday, Aug. 24, that five additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new patients are two women in their 20s, a man in his 20s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Since Aug. 20, Perry County has reported 27 new coronavirus cases.

According to the health department, a total of 278 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including six deaths.

Currently there are 83 active cases in Perry County, Ill. Approximately, 189 have been released form isolation.

Approximately 4,442 have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county.

