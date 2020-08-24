10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases in the county on August 24.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one teen, one in her thirties, two in their forties, and two in their sixties
- Male – one teen, one in his twenties, and two in their sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 858 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Seventeen more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 766 individuals.
Seventy-two active cases are currently being managed.
