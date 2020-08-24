41 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 10s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, one female 30s, two males 30s, one female 40s, one female 50s, one male 50s, two males 60s, one female 70s, two males 70s
- Massac County: One male 20s, one female 30s, one male 30s, one female 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one female 70s, one male 80s
- Pulaski County: Two males 20s, one female 60s, one male 60s
- Union County: One male 10s, three females 20s, one male 20s, one female 30s, two females 50s, two males 50s, three females 60s, one male 60s, two females 70s
Currently, there are 588 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 720 cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 107 active cases in the region.
There have been 22 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
