1,612 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including eight additional deaths, on Monday, August 24.
That brings the total number of cases to 221,790, including 7,888 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 3,740,191 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
