Metropolis tourism director, businesses react to canceled fall events

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - As festivals and events that were scheduled for fall get canceled, the city of Metropolis is feeling the burden.
First it was the Superman Celebration in town, and now it is the Encampment Festival that takes place of the grounds of Historic Fort Massac.
Tourism Director Trish Steckenrider said this one hurts the community.
“The cancellation of the encampment is just the final blow in our events,” he said.
As Governor Pritzker announced the cancellation of the event, Steckenrider had in mind the amount of people who were going to be showing up.
“We typically welcome over 185,000 people in a two-day time span,” he said.
The Encampment brings in a few million dollars each fall.
Big Johns, a grocery store right outside the front gates of Fort Massac, said they wish they had all the foot traffic coming in the door during the event.
“It will affect our business in the sense of foot traffic,” said Manager Josh Jones. “As far as our sales go, we have some local customers who might not come here that week due traffic and parking.”
Jones said he understands how the locals are missing out on yet another great event in the region.
“All the local citizens are going to yet miss out on something fun for the family,” he said.
Jones said Big Johns will be missing out on their fundraising as well.
“The unfortunate thing is we do use that as an opportunity to fund-raise for whatever local charity is going on at the time by using our parking lot to charge for parking,” he said.
The Encampment is expected to be back next fall.
Steckenrider wants everyone looking forward to next year.
“We’re hoping that we will be allowed to have those events and they will come back bigger and better than ever starting in the spring of 2021.”
