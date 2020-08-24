Man convicted of murder in 2017 Wayne Co., Mo. shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A jury convicted a man of murder in a deadly shooting in November 2017.
Joshua Oldham was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on August 5 for shooting and killing Marshall “Luke” Helm on November 4, 2017.
Before the trial, he pleaded guilty the third charge in the case, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Helm was found dead in the driveway of a home on Highway E near the Burbank area, east of Greenville. Witnesses said Oldham and Helm got into a fight when Oldham stopped by to give Helm rent money that he was owed.
“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has the resources to aid prosecutors across the state in prosecuting violent crime, and this case is yet another product of the Special Prosecution Unit’s hard work. We will continue to help prosecute violent crime across the state,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The case was handled by AAGs Christine Krug and Tristin Estep, victim advocate Carrie Boessen, and investigator Rob Jauer. Initial investigation of the case was handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Division of Drug and Crime Control of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
