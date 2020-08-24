Lumber shortage due to COVID-19 affecting business

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - When COVID-19 started sweeping through our nation earlier this year, it brought with it disastrous consequences with layoffs and cutbacks with businesses.
COVID-19 affected many industries including hardware stores which supply lumber as supplies started to diminish some and demand went up.
With the combination of home improvement projects and the supply shortage of lumber, prices rose and there was a longer wait time for the product.
Southside Lumber President Kent Smith in Herrin, Ill., said they’ve been blessed and have been able to keep supply in stock, but customers need to plan ahead more.
“The lead time has gotten very long,” Smith said. “It’s six weeks sometimes to get product. So the demand has been there, especially when you add the DYI and the home builders. So people have to plan accordingly.”
Smith said other issues were included as well including tariffs between the U. S. And Canada and the lack of shipping, plus many Yellow Pine market mills having to shut down and clean due to COVID which reduces production.
He expects this lumber shortage trend to continue until at least the remainder of 2020.
