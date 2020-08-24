LOMS & RMS receive $15,000 America’s Farmers Grow Rural grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Bayer Fund has awarded Lone Oak Middle School and Reidland Middle School a combined $15,000 for greenhouse improvements and outdoor learning spaces through its America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.
In early 2020, the Bayer Fund called on local farmers to nominate rural public school districts to compete for grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs.
Due to nominations from local farmers, McCracken County Public Schools was able to compete for and win a $15,000 grant.
The winners were chosen by a panel of math and science teachers and about 30 farmers from across the country.
The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program has awarded more than $57 million to rural schools across the country, including a $10,000 grant to Heath Middle last school year, and now $15,000 to LOMS and RMS this school year.
Mirroring Heath Middle’s winning project from 2019, LOMS and RMS will split their $15,000 prize to make updates to their existing greenhouses and create outdoor learning spaces, which will be especially useful this school year.
To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit AmericasFarmers.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.