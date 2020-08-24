Hot tomorrow. Tracking the tropics for later this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a hot day across the area with lots of sunshine and it looks as though we will see a repeat tomorrow. There were a couple of small showers that developed but most areas remained dry.
We will see mostly clear skies this evening allowing for temperatures to slowly fall after sunset. Readings during the evening hours will fall into the upper 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot again. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s.
We will be watching what will likely become Hurricane Laura later this week. This system could impact the Heartland with rain and possible severe weather depending on the track so stay tuned.
