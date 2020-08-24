Heat and humidity dominate the first half of the week, then the remnants of Laura impact us through the second half

Hot temperatures and muggy conditions will be the top story for the next few days, until the remnants of Laura move into our area. In the near term, highs will hit the lower 90s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. There is a tiny chance for a few thunderstorms, but most areas will stay dry and hot. Similar story expected for your Tuesday. Wednesday will be hot and even stickier, with a slight chance for a few more scattered storms as the outer bands of Laura could already impact parts of the area. Feels like numbers outside of the storms will be in the triple digits. Thursday and Friday we will feel more widespread impacts for the tropical system, of course depending on the exact track. Heavy rain is possible.