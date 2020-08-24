Graves Co. reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Graves Co. reports 11 more COVID-19 cases
All the individuals are being placed in isolation. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Jessica Ladd | August 24, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:08 PM

GRAVES COUNYT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported the 615th thru 625th confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.

The case details are below.

  • One Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in his teens tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 30s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 40s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 50s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident who is a pre-teen tested positive

All the individuals are being placed in isolation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.