Graves Co. reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNYT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported the 615th thru 625th confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
The case details are below.
- One Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in his teens tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 30s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 40s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 50s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive
- One Graves County resident who is a pre-teen tested positive
All the individuals are being placed in isolation.
